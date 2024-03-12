Dismantling Monaco’s tallest crane to cause traffic disruption

The operation requires the use of a telescoping cage and mobile cranes based on Boulevard d'Italie - © All rights reserved

Following completion of the Elsa and Réséda towers, the crane will be dismantled between 11 and 22 March 2024.

The 127.9-metre crane is secured to the façade of the Réséda tower at three different levels. Dismantling this kind of equipment requires a special system, involving the installation of large and cumbersome infrastructures.

Operations will require all or part of the Boulevard d’Italie to be closed. Work will be carried out at night to reduce the impact on traffic. A safety perimeter will be set up, and work crews are urging pedestrians to avoid the area during operations. In addition, local residents must keep their windows closed and not use their balconies on the crane side while it is being dismantled.

The three anchor points are at levels G+14, G+24 and G+29 – © All rights reserved

In addition, this unusual operation will cause a certain amount of noise, as metal parts are dismantled and removed by semi-trailer lorries.

Expected disruptions

The dismantling will take place over three phases:

On the nights of 12 to 14 March, from 8.00 pm to 6.00 am, Boulevard d’Italie will be closed to traffic in the direction Monaco to Roquebrune-Cap-Martin / Menton. Vehicles will be diverted via Avenue de Saint Roman and Boulevard du Ténao.

On the nights of 14 to 15 March and from 18 to 21 March, from 8.00 pm to 6.00 am, Boulevard d’Italie will be closed to traffic in both directions. Drivers are requested to use Avenue Saint Roman and Boulevard du Ténao to continue their journey.