Monaco International Investment Forum back in 2024 with 8 new conferences

The event was previously known as the « Monaco et Suisse Investment Forum » - © Monaco International Investment Forum

The 3rd edition of the Monaco International Investment Forum (MIIF) is due to take place on March 15 at the Yacht Club de Monaco.

As the saying goes, together we’re stronger, and the Monaco International Investment Forum was created with that in mind, bringing together entrepreneurs from all over the world to create useful connections at a networking event.

Monaco was not chosen at random, as it is one of the most sought-after destinations for its concentration of wealth, its exclusivity and the key figures who make the event and the networking unique.

Major companies such as Auxasphere, Giano Capital and Woodville Litgation Funding will be represented, along with hand-picked private individuals from Germany, Luxembourg, the Middle East, Romania, Monaco and Switzerland.

On the programme: eight conferences featuring investment professionals will be held throughout the day, on fascinating subjects such as artificial intelligence and microfinance.

Please note that the forum is an invitation only event.