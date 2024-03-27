Monaco Yacht Club showcases yachting of tomorrow

The Yacht Club de Monaco hosted the 2nd Monaco Smart Yacht Rendezvous, supported by the Prince Albert II Foundation, along with major partners such as UBS, Sindalah, the MB92 Group shipyard and Wider Yachts.

The aim of the Monaco Smart Yacht Rendezvous is to promote sustainable solutions and new technologies for the yachting industry, particularly for yachts over 24m.

“All stakeholders in our sector need to be driving technological progress if we are to make the maritime world more sustainable,” said Bernard d’Alessandri, Secretary General of the Monaco Yacht Club. “It has to be a collective effort.”

Yacht Club de Monaco awards exploration and innovation prizes.

The aim of the networking event, which follows on from the Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous (22-23 September 2024), is to further the energy transition and foster responsible solutions within the yachting industry.

“Navigating a course to a sustainable horizon in the yachting industry is not just about wind and sails, but also innovation and collective commitment,” said José Marco Casellini, Managing Director of Monaco Marina Management.

Innovations examined by an international jury

“From concept to dismantling every decision directs us towards a future where conscience meets excellence. We must harness the air of change and lead our industry towards an ocean of ethical and responsible actions.”

The innovations were presented to the international jury members, around twenty industry professionals and investors, through 149 remote interviews.

Participants were able to share their expertise and ‘draw the blueprint’ for the Smart Yacht of tomorrow during specific workshops.

New hydrogen pontoon in Monaco Yacht Club marina

“We need startups, we need ideas, we need the young generation to change the mistakes of the past,” said explorer Mike Horn.

Very interested in the exhibition area, the explorer visited the different solutions on display, including Beyond the Sea by yachtsman Yves Parlier, and Coreod Space, a French start-up that was presenting its AI-powered virtual reality headset.

Winners of the Smart Innovative Yacht Awards 2024

The international jury, made up of around twenty yachting professionals and investors, presented two Smart Innovative Yacht Awards this year. Start-up company Composite-Recycling and the Greenboats scale-up received awards.

Guillaume Perben, co-founder and Managing Director of Composite-Recycling. “We recycle composite materials used to build boats and wind turbines and enable them to become new boats in a way that closes the loop of the constituent materials. We are very pleased to have won this award for the work we’re doing on recycling boats, helping make boating sustainable and something that no longer harms the environment.”

Loris Schimanski, Business Developer at Greenboats: “We are delighted to have won this award and been recognised by these industry giants. Over the last few years, we’ve been working flat-out on R&D to try and develop fibres that can compete with glass fibres and, even better, be lighter. It’s a solution based on panels that can be more easily assembled in the big shipyards to reduce the carbon footprint.”