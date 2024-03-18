Mussels & chips night at La Condamine market

The event takes place on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 from 7.15 pm

This year, Monaco is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its twinning with the municipality of Ostend in Belgium. To mark the occasion, Monaco’s town council is honouring Belgian cuisine with a big mussels & chips evening at the La Condamine Market, giving the Belgian brasserie Smakelijk! at the Méridien Beach Plaza a run for its money!

The meal will conclude with a sweet treat, the traditional waffle. Of course there will be music too, provided by the group «Princesse de Nuit».