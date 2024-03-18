Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Events

Mussels & chips night at La Condamine market

By Paul Brault
Published on 18 March 2024
0 minutes read
Pénurie fruits de mer
© Unsplash
By Paul Brault
- 18 March 2024
0 minutes read

The event takes place on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 from 7.15 pm

Advertising

This year, Monaco is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its twinning with the municipality of Ostend in Belgium. To mark the occasion, Monaco’s town council is honouring Belgian cuisine with a big mussels & chips evening at the La Condamine Market, giving the Belgian brasserie Smakelijk! at the Méridien Beach Plaza a run for its money!

The meal will conclude with a sweet treat, the traditional waffle. Of course there will be music too, provided by the group «Princesse de Nuit».