Record donation by Association des Amis du Musée Océanographique de Monaco

In the centre, Leila Elling, President of AAMOM and Robert Calcagno, Director General of the Oceanographic Institute at the donation ceremony - ©Federic Pacorel / Musée Océanographique

The ‘Amis du Musée Océanographique de Monaco’ (AAMOM – Friends of the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco) have been actively promoting the museum since 2011.

A record sum to fund the development of remarkable projects! €351,414 is the amount donated to the museum by the Friends of the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco. The cheque presentation ceremony, attended by members of the AAMOM Board of Directors and the Director of the Institut Océanographique, was a joyful occasion for all concerned.

Ambitious projects

The donation will provide significant support for three Oceanographic Museum projects, chosen by the AAMOM. The initiatives focus on three major areas: education, heritage conservation and the protection of marine species.

One, a revolutionary initiative in partnership with Daxtachem, aims to improve the health of aquarium fish by examining the microbiological quality of the water and developing wound-healing dressings for fish and sharks. Another is a project to restore old books, including 1,200 precious works, is being undertaken to combat fungus and therefore ensure their conservation. Finally, the ‘Océano Pour Tous’ programme provides a vital educational opportunity for underprivileged young people, through an educational competition and workshops at the museum.

“It’s important to have diversified projects, with technical, educational and heritage-oriented initiatives. It’s always good to have a concrete result. It shows that the capital raised is worthwhile, that it’s not money that’s just sitting in the bank, but that it’s there to support the museum’s activities,” says Anthony Torriani, vice-president of AAMOM.

The oldest works that have been restored and preserved by the Oceanographic Institute date from the 16th century – ©Federic Pacorel / Musée Océanographique de Monaco

A unique bond with the Museum

“The Friends of the Museum organisation is first and foremost a meeting of friends,” says Robert Calcagno, President of the Institut Océanographique. The AAMOM’s members all have at least one thing in common: a passion for the oceans and a strong bond with the Oceanographic Museum as an institution. Throughout the year, the association works to keep the museum running and raise the funds it needs to develop. Its members, volunteers and donors are all driven by this objective.

Whether you wish to give of your time or contribute financially, the organisation is open to new members who share the same passion. “We’re looking for volunteers for our museum exploration and fundraising activities,” says Anthony Torriani. “We have between 40 and 50 volunteers in total, and we’re always looking for more. But we’re happy to see that the association’s determination is shared by others. (…) It’s incredible, these are people who already have busy lives. But they have to get up on a Sunday morning, be here to welcome visitors, be enthusiastic and share their love of the museum.”

In terms of activities, there are three key events on the association’s calendar this year:

The Summer party: “a party for the association’s members, where we inform them about the projects that have been carried out, and how the funds are used. It will take place during the Monaco fireworks display.”

The ‘fête du musée‘ (museum festival): “In 2023, around 44,000 people came to the museum. It’s an opportunity for everyone to discover the museum and share our passion for the oceans.”

The Charity Gala: “Every year there’s a theme, but we haven’t decided on this year’s yet. The Gala is very important for us, it represents around half of our donations.”

If you are interested in the Friends’ activities, keep an eye out for news. And if you wish to join the Friends and play an active part with its members, head over to the association’s website.