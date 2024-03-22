Top 10 highest-paid players at AS Monaco

Wissam Ben Yedder is the highest-paid player at AS Monaco (Photo © AS Monaco)

L’Équipe sports newspaper has published its traditional ranking of football players’ salaries across all Ligue 1 clubs.

Wissam Ben Yedder is the only AS Monaco player to feature in the league’s top 30 best-paid players, a ranking that is mostly dominated by players from Paris Saint-Germain (16 listed) and Olympique de Marseille (4 representatives).

At €650,000 gross per month, the Monaco striker is in 11th place in a list headed up by Kylian Mbappé (€6 million), Ousmane Dembélé (€1.12 million) and Marquinhos (€1.12 million).

For AS Monaco, behind Wissam Ben Yedder, Aleksandr Golovin (€300,000) and Denis Zakaria (€300,000) complete the podium.

It should be noted that neither of the ASM’s two goalkeepers, Philipp Köhn (€100,000) and Radoslaw Majecki (€145,000), are among the club’s top 10 earners.

Top 10 gross monthly salaries at AS Monaco

1. Wissam Ben Yedder : 650 000 euros

2. Aleksandr Golovin : 300 000 euros

3. Denis Zakaria : 300 000 euros

4. Thilo Kehrer : 290 000 euros

5. Breel Embolo : 270 000 euros

6. Guillermo Maripan : 240 000 euros

7. Takumi Minamino : 230 000 euros

8. Folarin Balogun : 230 000 euros

9. Youssouf Fofana : 220 000 euros

10. Mohammed Salisu : 180 000 euros