Open Day a hit with AS Monaco fans

Breel Embolo, back in training, made a point of posing with the young AS Monaco supporters (Photos © Romain Boisaubert)

On Wednesday 13 March, the Principality club organised a special day for its fans, with a training session open to the public, followed by an Elite Group match.

Under a spring sun, despite a few clouds that sometimes cast a shadow over the training ground of the La Turbie Performance Centre, nearly 400 AS Monaco fans filled the stands to attend the morning session of Adi Hütter’s men.

It’s becoming a habit! ASM let its fans get up close to the players, who came over to greet them and sign autographs after the match.

The Elite Group in the spotlight

However this was the first time since the fans returned to the Performance Centre that a whole day was set aside for them, with not only the training session but a host of activities (giant targets, table football, etc.), plus an Elite match in the afternoon to finish off a full day.

Unfortunately for the young Monegasques, they lost out to the Stade Rennais youth team (1-4).