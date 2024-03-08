World Wildlife Day: Prince Albert II Foundation makes fabulous donation of €200,000 

The donation was made with the aim of expanding one of its main missions to Spain – the cohabitation of humans and wildlife.

Advertising

Can humans coexist with wild animals?

The Prince Albert II Foundation is convinced that co-existence is possible. Created in 2020, the Human-Wildlife Initiative aims to curb human activities that are harmful to wildlife. Following its success in France, the project is now being extended to Spain, whose wildlife is also under threat. “Humanidad – Fauna silvestre” is the product of a partnership between the Monegasque Foundation and the Observatorio Grupo Campo Grande.

The announcement was made on 3 March 2024, to coincide with World Wildlife Day. Two donations of €100,000 will fund eight cohabitation projects in France and nine in Spain, selected from some fifty applications.

Monaco celebrates World Wildlife Day

What are the challenges facing Europe’s wildlife?

While cohabitation is a challenge in France, it is also problematic elsewhere in Europe. The expansion into Spain therefore represents an important step in promoting new collaborations, with the aim of better consideration of wildlife.

Annual calls for projects will be issued in Spain, as in France. Discussions are ongoing with Italy and Switzerland concerning future partnerships.