9 surveillance cameras in Louis II tunnel

By Sarah Incari
Published on 10 April 2024
camera-surveillance-monaco-reconnaissance-faciale
Monaco has over 1,000 video protection cameras - © Sarah Incari / Monaco Tribune
There was a fatal accident in the tunnel over a year ago. 

As our Monaco-Matin colleagues reminded its readers, more than a year ago, on the night of April 1st, 2023, three people in their thirties lost their lives in an accident in the Louis-II tunnel. The driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of the accident and was travelling at a speed of 156 kph before the crash, which caused the vehicle to burst into flames.

In the absence of public cameras on site, the police officers in charge of the investigation used images recorded by a private camera. In order to avoid this issue in future, the Prince’s Government took the necessary steps a few months ago to install new cameras in the tunnel.