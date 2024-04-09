9 surveillance cameras in Louis II tunnel

There was a fatal accident in the tunnel over a year ago.

Advertising

As our Monaco-Matin colleagues reminded its readers, more than a year ago, on the night of April 1st, 2023, three people in their thirties lost their lives in an accident in the Louis-II tunnel. The driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of the accident and was travelling at a speed of 156 kph before the crash, which caused the vehicle to burst into flames.

Refuels in Monaco without paying: a month’s suspended sentence

In the absence of public cameras on site, the police officers in charge of the investigation used images recorded by a private camera. In order to avoid this issue in future, the Prince’s Government took the necessary steps a few months ago to install new cameras in the tunnel.