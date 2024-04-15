Sovereign celebrates 75 years of Monaco at UNESCO with Rainier III pupils

Accompanied by their teachers, around forty students created and served a special dinner on Thursday 11 April, outside of Monaco.

They headed for Paris for an event they will never forget. Several dozen young people from the Lycée Rainier III (formerly the Lycée Technique et Hôtelier – Catering college) were given the task of preparing the gala dinner – from reception to the kitchen by way of the dining room – to mark the 75th anniversary of Monaco’s membership of UNESCO. The idea for Monaco’s Permanent Delegation, which organised the event, was to highlight education as one of the pillars of the UN’s specialised institution, along with science and culture.

The students, aged between 17 and 21, have been working on the project for several months. Interviewed by Monaco Info, they made no secret of their pride in representing Monegasque expertise in the French capital. And on the menu, the flavours of home were very much in evidence: “our students worked with us to create the dishes, which we tested at the school last week for forty diners,” a teacher told the local channel.

The meals were prepared in partnership with the luxury caterer Lenôtre – © Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

Prince Albert II attended the dinner, and UNESCO-accredited ambassadors and leading UNESCO figures also came to enjoy the evening. This is not all the Monaco Permanent Delegation has planned for this anniversary year. It intends to organise other events to underline the Principality’s international vocation, and to highlight different Monegasque organisations that operate in UNESCO’s fields of action.