CHPG receives new award from European SPX association

The prize recognises the best practices implemented by the Princess Grace Hospital Centre (CHPG) in the patient experience during their care journey.

The prize giving ceremony for the 4th edition of the SPX European Awards took place in Morges, Switzerland on April 30. Organised by the European ‘Shared Patient Experience’ organisation, the event aims to reward the most innovative projects in terms of patient experience.

Advertising

The Princess Grace Hospital Centre received the ‘Patient Experience in Hospital Care’ award for its Patient Experience Challenge, which aims to generate ideas and projects to improve patients’ experience during their care journey.

Benoîte de Sevelinges, the hospital’s Director, defines the challenge as a “a managerial approach that draws on the collective intelligence of staff on the ground, with those who experience it suggesting ways to improve the healthcare staff/patient relationship.”

The aim was twofold. Launched at the end of 2023, the experiment not only garnered 35 project ideas but also involved 110 healthcare professionals, raising their awareness of the importance of a positive patient experience.

CHPG: “revolutionary” new approach to treat hypertension

The wraparound towel baths and use of phytotherapy to reduce the side effects of chemotherapy were singled out for an award among the different projects submitted.

The award-winning CHPG team © CHPG Monaco

The winners of the four categories received €5,000 as a reward for their work, and their innovations will receive support to replicate them internationally.