Ferrari F1 exhibition returns in May

From May 9 to August 31, 2024, the ‘red cars with the prancing horse’ will be on show at the Private Cars Collection of HSH Prince of Monaco at an exhibition named «Histoire et Victoires» (History and Victories).

Advertising

The 2024 Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix race is fast approaching, and the Principality’s flagship team is, of course, Ferrari. The exhibition will look back on the Scuderia’s incredible F1 history in the Principality, with a particular focus on the first Grand Prix, held on 21 May 1950.

F1 Calendar 2025

Alberto Ascari finished on the podium for the first time in his career at the wheel of his Ferrari 125S. Since then, Ferrari has won ten Monaco Grand Prix races, and gone on to be a world-beating team.

Learn about or refresh your memory of the most iconic cars driven by Michael Schumacher, Niki Lauda, Gilles Villeneuve, Sebastian Vettel. Visitors will also be able to admire the SF90 driven by Charles Leclerc, in which he earned his first two victories in Spa (Belgium) and Monza (Italy), in 2019.

Practical details:

Where: 54 route de la Piscine, Port Hercule – Monaco

When: 9 May to 31 August, 2024

Opening hours – 10 am – 7 pm (last admission at 6 pm)

Prices – adults: €10 / children (6-17 years) and students: €5

For more information: mtcc@mtcc.mc