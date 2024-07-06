Prince Albert II discovers new Turner sublime heritage exhibition at Grimaldi Forum

The summer exhibition includes 80 works by one of Britain’s best-known painters. It is a rare opportunity to see so many of his paintings in the Principality.

Last night, Prince Albert II visited the Grimaldi Forum to discover the latest exhibition event at the Principality’s iconic venue: “Turner, le sublime héritage” (Turner, the sublime legacy)

© Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger

Following on from the success of Louboutin two years ago and Monet last year, the new summer exhibition, in partnership with the Tate, is likely to do as well as, if not better than, its predecessors.

The last room, called the Cathedral, includes many late works by the British artist © Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger

Prince Albert II discovered the works of one of Britain’s greatest painters, a member of the Sublime artistic movement, at the opening of “Turner, the Sublime Legacy”.

Turner, the sublime legacy: ‘a collection that you won’t often see’

The general public will also be able to admire some 80 works, including 38 oils on canvas, in a retrospective that explores Turner’s unique vision based on the beauty but also the horror that nature can provide.

Prince Albert II in front of the painting “The Fall of an Avalanche in the Grisons” by Turner © Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger

During his visit, Prince Albert II was also able to discover the works of contemporary artists, such as John Akomfrah, Olafur Eliasson, Richard Long, and Mark Rothko, which are in constant dialogue with those of William Turner, offering a contemporary perspective on the notion of the sublime and the relationship between man and nature. The bold choice also shows Turner’s enduring influence on art even after his passing.

© Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger

Prince Albert II with exhibition curator Elizabeth Brooke – © Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger

“Turner, the sublime legacy” can be seen every day from July 6 to September 1at the Grimaldi Forum.