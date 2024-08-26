MonacoUSA : celebrating Monaco’s liberation, 80 years on

September 3 is going to be quite the celebration on the Rock, marking the 80th anniversary of Monaco being liberated by the Allies, for the most part American troops, during World War 2.

As part of the celebrations, MonacoUSA will be organising a networking event at Castelroc, on the place du Palais, from 6 to 8 pm. There is free entrance and non-members are welcome. A tombola will be organised, there will be a cash bar and a prize for the best look. Time to source some vintage military wear!

Beforehand, the Comité de Commémoration d’époque de Monaco (C.C.E.M.) will be hosting activities in the streets of Monaco throughout the day. Historical uniforms, equipment and vintage vehicles will be on show as a parade sets off from Avenue Saint-Laurent to Place du Palais, with members of the MonacoUSA Board scheduled to take part.

MonacoUSA is also planning many more events for the rest of the year and into 2025, some of which are members only. So to be sure you don’t miss out on any of the fun, why not join up? All nationalities are welcome and membership costs €120 per annum. Just drop a line to monacousa.mc@gmail.com for an application form.

