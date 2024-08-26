MonacoUSA: It’s not just for Americans!

Since we last spoke to Annette Anderson in January there have been a few changes at MonacoUSA.

The (noisy) work to accommodate the Tour de France paddocks was in full swing on quai Antoine 1er in July when we caught up again with Annette Anderson, president of MonacoUSA, so we headed indoors to Marius, the restaurant at the address where the famous Stars’n’Bars was once the social hub for Americans (and others) in Monaco.

As a reminder, Annette has been in Monaco for 35 years. Originally from Maine, and with a corporate background, she decided in her 30s that she “needed to radically change perspectives and changing job or state wasn’t enough, so [she] moved to Europe one day with one suitcase and no hotel reservation.” She had never been to Monaco before, only had high-school French, and although few spoke English in the Principality back then, she says she has “never felt at home other than here.”

She says the Principality wasn’t as family-oriented back then but she sees it happening now. Annette feels that since the efforts of the Attractiveness Department have started to bear fruit, businesses have begun coming to Monaco and their executives have moved here with their families. The growth of the International School and the creation of the British school are testament to this.

MonacoUSA predates her arrival in the Principality, as it has been in existence for 50 years with different formats and memberships. Prior to COVID there were roughly 150 paid-up members. When the pandemic hit, regular and informal meetings of its members were obviously impossible. The logical break in Monaco USA’s activities was seen as a time to “shake it up a little bit” and restructure. Annette told us that, since Moneyval, it has been much harder to meet government rules and regulations so the board has been working on an appropriate administrative structure on which to grow the membership.

MonacoUSA, cheerleaders of the Principality’s social scene for 50 years

A new board

A new board is in place since January, with a mix of experienced and dynamic new members. The group has gelled and is full of enthusiasm. Annette feels this year’s 4th of July event showed how well they work together. “It’s the first time I’ve seen a team work so cohesively and with such a sense of fun.”

The board is keen to offer a greater variety of events. As examples, Annette mentions basketball outings to support AS Monaco and events around the US election, which will include informational and bi-partisan conferences, for example on how to vote for expatriates, and explanations on the electoral college. There will also be the traditional event on election night itself. Past elections have seen some members stay up until the results were called, despite the time difference!

They also want to widen their membership, which currently has a good mix of ages . It transpires that there are “more Americans in town than we were aware of, and they didn’t know we existed.” Under 30% of members are American and “the rest is a complete mix. It’s not just for Americans. There’s Monaco in the name! We want to be representative of the US, which is a melting pot, and we also want to be a celebration of Monaco. We’re lucky and happy to be here, so we want to celebrate what makes Monaco special,” she says.

The dynamic new team is now starting to accept membership applications again. The first members-only event was this year’s Independence Day on July 4. It took place on the Place d’Armes, with a mechanical bull, line dancing, cowboy hats, the whole nine yards! All of which was organised the Mayor’s office who, keen to see it continue, has taken the event on since Stars’n’Bars closed. Annette applauded the initiative and said, “the sense of community was strong.” Community and pride, as an American organisation, that Monaco would want to celebrate American independence.

There will be a number of members-only events to come. Others will be open to all-comers, with still others for members + guests. The different event formats have different aims. The members-only ones are an opportunity for people to invest in the association, for example by contributing a venue, in order to keep costs down, now that Stars’n’Bars is no longer available. The aim is also to create a core community to support the organisation, while not shutting others out.

Getting involved

One aspect Annette and the rest of the board are keen to get back to is volunteerism, to help other non-profits. As an example, several years ago the Jeune Chambre Economique’s international conference was held in Monaco, and they needed hostesses, people to pick participants up, give out information, etc. so Monaco USA provided volunteers. “It’s easy to write a cheque,” says Annette, “but we want to motivate our members to get personally involved. It’s a greater investment & experience for the individual if they can contribute.”

MonacoUSA: celebrating Monaco’s liberation, 80 years on

Their next participation is September 3, commemorating the liberation of Monaco in 1944. The Palace is organising a major event to mark the 80th anniversary. French & Monegasque non-profits have been very involved in past commemorations. There were US uniforms, US army jeeps flying US flags, but with French or Monegasque people in them! “Which is great” says Annette, “but the US should be supporting it too.” So, this year Monaco USA is volunteering to help. A networking event for all-comers is being held at Castleroc, from 6 to 8 pm on September 3, and the dress code is… military!

A previous September 3 celebration – courtesy Monaco Info

You can take the girl out of journalism…

There’s been another change this year for former journalist Annette. She has started writing for The Monegasque magazine. The “quirky historian” has already told the story of the night she had to refuse people entry to Stars’n’Bars when Prince played a secret concert. “I was the most unpopular person in Monaco that night!” She has recently completed the true tale of a Dutchman’s ruinous attempt to create a musical about Princess Grace. After so many years involved in Monaco’s social scene, she no doubt has a few more tales to tell, and perhaps some she can’t…

If you’d like to know more about Monaco USA and its activities, Annette and the team will be happy to hear from you, whether you’re Monegasque, American or just keen to get involved!