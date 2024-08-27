Nice Côte d’Azur Airport: easyJet launches new direct flight to European island paradise

Easyjet is operating a new direct flight between Nice and Tenerife © Aéroport Nice Côte d'Azur

It’s never been easier to get to the sunny Spanish destination from Nice Côte d’Azur airport!

In addition to the new routes to Agadir, Lanzarote, Madrid and Prague announced a few days ago, there is now a direct easyJet flight to Tenerife from Nice Côte d’Azur airport. All the way through to Spring 2025!

Advertising

Flights to Tenerife will operate once a week, on Saturdays, from 31 August until June 2025. The outward journey is scheduled for the early afternoon and the return around 4pm, arriving in Nice in the early evening. You can expect to pay around a hundred euros for the round trip.

All you need is a valid passport or identity card.

The perfect winter holiday destination

Nicknamed “the pearl of the Canaries”, Tenerife stands out for its diversity and breathtaking natural beauty. With its pleasant year-round climate, it promises a winter break from the dreary, cold weather.

Departing from Nice, the plane will land at the island’s biggest and most modern airport: Tenerife-Sud Reina Sofía, not far from the capital and the coastal villages of El Médano and Los Abrigos. Winter sun, beaches and warmth… tempted?

Guinguette atmosphere for Bal du Marché on Place d’Armes