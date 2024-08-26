Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising »
Events

‘Guinguette’ atmosphere for Bal du Marché on Place d’Armes

By Agathe Chéreau
Published on 26 August 2024
1 minute read
bal-du-marche-condamine
The Bal du Marché (Market Ball) takes place every year © Monaco Town Council
By Agathe Chéreau
- 26 August 2024
1 minute read

Everyone’s invited to the Market Ball!

On Saturday 14 September, from 7pm, the Place d’Armes will be transformed into a ‘guinguette’ for a popular ball with food, dancing and fun.

Advertising »
Advertising

As last year and the year before, large tables will be available (bookings must be made with the traders in the food hall) for everyone to eat what is being served at the traditional stalls set up by the traders at the La Condamine market. All in a rustic spirit and a relaxed atmosphere.

There will also be a claw machine for ‘grabbing’ cuddly toys, a new feature will no doubt be popular – candyfloss and popcorn stands.

Extreme sports in and around Monaco

Advertising »

The musical mood will be provided by the group “Benty Brothers Music” from 7.30 pm. Ideal for chasing away those back-to-school blues!

Practical details

  • Saturday 14 September 2024
  • Place du Marché de la Condamine 
  • Snacks and refreshments from 7 pm
  • Live band from 7.30 pm
  • Free admission for all