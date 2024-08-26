‘Guinguette’ atmosphere for Bal du Marché on Place d’Armes
Everyone’s invited to the Market Ball!
On Saturday 14 September, from 7pm, the Place d’Armes will be transformed into a ‘guinguette’ for a popular ball with food, dancing and fun.
As last year and the year before, large tables will be available (bookings must be made with the traders in the food hall) for everyone to eat what is being served at the traditional stalls set up by the traders at the La Condamine market. All in a rustic spirit and a relaxed atmosphere.
There will also be a claw machine for ‘grabbing’ cuddly toys, a new feature will no doubt be popular – candyfloss and popcorn stands.
The musical mood will be provided by the group “Benty Brothers Music” from 7.30 pm. Ideal for chasing away those back-to-school blues!
Practical details
- Saturday 14 September 2024
- Place du Marché de la Condamine
- Snacks and refreshments from 7 pm
- Live band from 7.30 pm
- Free admission for all