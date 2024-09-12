Monaco Business: an unmissable event for Côte d’Azur entrepreneurs

Minister of State Didier Guillaume and Pierre-André Chiappori, Minister of Finance and Economy will both be present.

The Sea Club at the Méridien Beach Plaza hotel will be hosting the 12th Monaco Business Show from 8.30 am on Thursday 19 September. An unmissable event for entrepreneurs in Monaco and on the Côte d’Azur, with a day of discussions, networking and reflection on current economic challenges.

Happiness, a key theme

This year, the show is focusing on health and well-being in Monaco. After all, professional success often goes hand in hand with a search for meaning and personal fulfilment. With this in mind, philosopher and former French minister Luc Ferry will give a talk at 2.15 pm entitled “La frénésie du bonheur” (the happiness craze). Another conference on the subject of “Health and well-being in Monaco: an exemplary system” will take place in the morning at 9.25 am.

A full and varied programme

As well as the happiness aspect, there’s a packed programme that promises to have something for everyone. There will be talks and debates on subjects as varied as health, digital technology and the energy transition. Entrepreneurs will also be able to attend coaching sessions and learn about the latest trends in storytelling.

After the opening speech by Didier Guillaume, Minister of State, the PACA chamber of commerce and industry and the Monaco Economic Board will sign a memorandum of understanding on economic cooperation.

Where and how to invest? Advice from an economist at a major banking group

The programme can be found on Monaco Business