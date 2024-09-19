Mon’Arc en Ciel organises membership evening for LGBTQI+ community

It will be held at Le Rouge et le Blanc wine bar on 26 September from 7 pm.

Since its launch in May, the new Mon’Arc en ciel non-profit has been gradually making a name for itself in the Principality. Its aim is to give a voice to LGBTQI+ people and combat discrimination against the community. And to do that, it needs members! That’s why the non-profit is organising a membership evening.

Whether you’re an activist, just curious or want to become a member, everyone is welcome at the Mon’Arc en Ciel membership evening. What’s on the programme? An insight into the organisation and its work, a chance to meet members over a drink – plus music to dance the night away! All in a festive, friendly atmosphere with free tapas.

Mon’Arc en ciel: New event for Monegasque LGBTQI+ community

By joining the charity, members will be able to take part in exclusive events, contribute to local inclusion-oriented projects and be part of a caring community, as well as supporting the LGBTQI+ cause.

You can register for the event here.