Prince Albert II pays historic visit to Roumoules to celebrate 50 years of Radio Monte-Carlo’s transmitter centre

11 September 2024 will remain etched in the history of Roumoules, not only as a day of remembrance, but also as a day when historical relations between the town and the Principality of Monaco were renewed

On Wednesday 11 September, the Monegasque Sovereign visited Roumoules, in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence region, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Radio Monte-Carlo’s transmitter centre, a symbol of the historic links between Monaco and the town.

Prince Albert II attended the ceremony to mark the half-century anniversary of the Radio Monte-Carlo (RMC) transmitter centre, inaugurated in 1974. Welcomed by the local authorities, including the Prefect of Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, Marc Chappuis, and the Mayor of Roumoules, Gilles Megis, the Sovereign unveiled a commemorative plaque at the site.

At the transmitter centre itself, the Prince was also greeted by Claude Cottalorda and Jean-Charles Allavena, Chairman and Vice-Chairman of Monaco Media Diffusion respectively, the company responsible for managing the airwaves beamed out from the strategic location.

A broadcasting facility with a key role in RMC’s history

Built in 1974 at the behest of Lucien Allavena, Radio Monte-Carlo’s technical director at the time, the Roumoules transmitter centre played a pivotal role in expanding RMC’s audience to France and Italy.

Thanks to the facility, Monegasque radio was able to reach a much wider audience, strengthening its influence on European radio waves.

The RMC antennas in Roumoules © Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

A historic link with the Grimaldi family

In addition to the radio-related event, the Prince’s visit rekindled the historical links between Roumoules and the Monegasque dynasty. The barony of Roumoules belonged to the Grimaldi-Régusse family in the 17th century.

To celebrate their shared heritage, the Prince unveiled a sign at the entrance to the village, indicating that Roumoules belongs to the network of “Grimaldi of Monaco Historic Sites”. Another official ceremony took place near the town hall, where a plaque was installed to commemorate the unique event.

Honorary citizenship for the Sovereign

The day ended with a public ceremony in the Place de la République, with Prince Albert II receiving honorary citizenship of Roumoules, reinforcing the historical and symbolic ties between the Provençal municipality and the Principality.

Jean-Pierre Foucault, former presenter and director at RMC, was also present

Photo credits:© Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

