Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco warns of social media scam

You should take great care when buying a Monegasque bus pass © Monaco Tribune

Watch out! There’s a new travel card scam about!

Fraudsters have set up a new fake Facebook page to scam CAM users. Entitled ‘Offre spéciale pour les résidents de Monaco’ (Special offer for Monaco residents), it promises a year’s free travel on the Monegasque bus network if you buy a bus pass using the link provided. This is purportedly “a green initiative to encourage residents to use public transport more frequently.”

It’s the second time in just a few months that Monaco’s bus company has been targeted by a scam. Last time, a bus pass was promised for just €3.

“We urge you NOT to click on this link, and to disregard all the false information put forward,” warns the bus company. And rightly so, because once bank details have been provided, the criminals can hack into users’ accounts and steal money.

The bus company reminds its users that the only legitimate platforms are the CAM website and the Monapass application. And no other!

