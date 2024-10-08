Parking meter scam in the Principality, warns Monaco Town Council

Almost half of Monaco’s parking meters have been targeted by scammers.

The latest scam to hit Monaco is parking meter fraud.

In a press release issued last Friday, Monaco Town Council explained that fake QR codes had been applied to the parking meters. Scanning the code takes users to a website that looks just like a parking payment application, but is in fact a malware site that asks users to provide their bank details.

The scam, which has already been reported in neighbouring towns, concerns 40 of the 86 parking meters across Monaco.

To make sure transactions are safe, Monaco Town Council points out that it is possible to pay for parking using the PayByPhone and Monapass applications or with coins, credit cards or contactless payment directly at the pay and display machines rather than by QR code.

The municipality also announced that “a complaint will be lodged by Monaco Town Council,” inviting users who suspect they may have been victims of the fraud to contact the Police Department.