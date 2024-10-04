“Most Beautiful Villages in France” label for another Riviera town

It is the 23rd municipality in the region to receive the distinction.

Situated between the Mediterranean, the ‘Forêt du Dom’ and the ‘Massif des Maures’, the medieval village has a wide range of landscapes to offer. Fine sandy beaches are only a few minutes away from forest trails. Not forgetting the ochre-coloured houses with their colourful shutters, which provide an extra measure of typical Provençal charm.

On the Mimosa trail

There’s a reason it’s called Bormes-les-Mimosas! It is, of course, because of the trees whose yellow blossom colours the streets, usually from January to March. To find out more about mimosas, head over to the Cavatore nursery, says the tourist office. The botanical garden, home to almost 250 mimosa species, is the starting point for the ‘Route du Mimosa’, the emblematic hiking trail that connects the town with Grasse.

Discover the treasures of the Mimosa Route

What is there to do in Bormes-les-Mimosas?

The best way to discover Bormes-les-Mimosas is to stroll through its narrow streets and many squares. Place Saint-François, Place Gambetta and Place Lou Poulid Cantoun all have something special about them.

Another must-see is the castle of the Lords of Fos, with its panoramic views over the whole town. The Notre-Dame de Constancec chapel, at an altitude of 324m, is not to be missed. After following an ancient ‘chemin de croix’ (Way of the Cross) dotted with oratories, your efforts will be rewarded with a breathtaking view.