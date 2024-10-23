Passion Sea non-profit looking for “green” art for Flowers4art® exhibition

The projects selected by the Passion Sea committee will be exhibited at the Hôtel Métropole Monte Carlo.

Calling all landscapers and garden designers: the Monegasque Passion Sea non-profit is organising the Flowers4art® exhibition from 28 November to 1 December 2024. To take part, free of charge, participants must send in their green walls, also known as vertical gardens or living walls, showing their design for a plant and floral work of art inspired by the works of painter Vincent Van Gogh. Extended deadline for submitting proposals: 30 October.

The aim of the inaugural edition, organised under the High Patronage of Prince Albert II and attended by Patrick Blanc, biologist, botanist, CNRS researcher and inventor, in 1986, of green walls, is to create a symbiosis between ecology and art.

“Creating a healthier environment in our towns and cities improves air quality. Everything on our planet is connected. Installing green walls in urban and interior architecture isn’t just about decoration, they offer a host of benefits. These walls help to lower the outside temperature and combat the ‘heat island effect’ in cities,” explains Helga Piaget, president of the Monegasque non-profit Passion Sea.

There will also be professional gatherings, round tables, conferences, an exhibition of works of art by children from all over the world on the theme of respect for our planet, all overseen by Passion Sea, and a charity auction on 1 December, led by Wannenes Monaco.

To submit your project or find out more: contact@flowers4art.com