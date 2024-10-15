Prince Albert II conveys condolences on passing of Alex Salmond
Alex Salmond died suddenly at the age of 69 while on a speaking engagement in North Macedonia at the weekend. He led the Scottish National Party to power in the devolved Scottish Parliament at Holyrood and was First Minister from 2007 to 2014.
The Sovereign sent an official dispatch to the Right Honourable John Swinney, Scotland’s First Minister :
Dear First Minister,
It is with profound sadness that I learned of the sudden passing away of the former first minister of Scotland, Alex SALMOND. He was a leader of deep conviction and unwavering dedication.
Allow me to convey to you, to the people of Scotland and to his family, my most heartfelt and sincere condolences.
My Family and the people of Monaco join me in sending you our wholehearted thoughts and prayers.
ALBERT, PRINCE OF MONACO