Tributes and celebrations for Prince Albert II in Rome

After receiving the Magna Grecia award on Thursday 26 September, Prince Albert II continued his stay in Rome.

His second day began with the inauguration of new administrative premises at the Monaco Embassy in Italy. This was followed by a meeting with members of the Italy/Monaco bilateral friendship section of the Italian Parliament.

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

In the footsteps of Prince Louis I of Monaco

Prince Albert II then made his way to Saint-Louis-des-Français church to attend the unveiling of a commemorative plaque in honour of Prince Louis I, whose funeral was held there in 1701 while he was the King of France’s Ambassador to the Holy See.

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

A second plaque was unveiled at Palazzo Corsini (formerly Palazzo Riario), where Prince Louis I resided from 1699 until his death in January 1701. The building also houses some of Italy’s national collections of ancient art, including a painting from Prince Jacques I of Monaco’s collection that Prince Albert II was able to see for the first time.

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

15 years of the Prince Albert II Foundation’s Italian branch

Friday afternoon was spent celebrating the 15th anniversary of the creation of the Prince Albert II Foundation’s Italian branch. The Sovereign was able to sign a memorandum of understanding, sealing a new partnership between the Foundation and the Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei, the oldest scientific academy in the world.

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

A conference was organised by the Italian branch of the Foundation. entitled “Building tomorrow: the value of ethics and pragmatism in environmental sustainability”. It highlighted the importance of an ethical approach to sustainability, while exploring pragmatic solutions for a sustainable future on a global scale.

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

To round off the two-day trip, a gala evening was held at Palazzo Colonna, with a dinner in aid of the Prince Albert Foundation.