Prince Albert II receives Magna Grecia Award in Rome

The special award recognises his efforts to promote southern Italy through the Grimaldi Historic Sites network.

The Grimaldi Historic Sites take Prince Albert II all over Italy. On Thursday, the Sovereign visited Rome for two days.

Greeted by Anne Eastwood, Monaco’s Ambassador to Italy, the Sovereign began his day with a visit to the convent and church of the Trinità dei Monti, located at the top of the famous Spanish steps, overlooking the Piazza di Spagna.

The steps have links to the Grimaldi family, since they were inaugurated in 1725 by Cardinal Melchior de Polignac, French Ambassador to Rome and ancestor of the Prince through his paternal grandfather.

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

The Prince then continued his visit at the nearby Villa Medici. The Villa is a major cultural landmark and a symbol of artistic creation and cultural life in France and Europe. The Consultative Committee for Collections and Artistic Heritage of the Prince’s Palace signed a partnership agreement with the Villa, the Academy of France in Rome.

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

The collaboration will lead to the creation of an annual grant, the “Prince of Monaco – Villa Medici Grant”, with the aim of supporting an artist-in-residence at the Academy by commissioning a work.

Prince Albert II and Villa Medici Director Sam Stourdzé © Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

At the end of the day, the Prince visited the Palazzo Doria Pamphilj, where he toured the majestic galleries adorned with works by grand masters. It was also in the Palace that received the Magna Grecia Award in recognition of his commitment to protecting the environment, his advocacy of sport and culture, and his efforts to promote southern Italy through the network of Grimaldi Historic Sites.

In his acceptance speech, Prince Albert II spoke of his previous trips to southern Italy and the historic links between the Grimaldi Family and the Magna Grecia region, concluding with: “Long live Magna Grecia, long live Italian-Monegasque friendship!”