Monaco and Qatar join forces to promote sport as driver of sustainable development

Alyson Calem-Sangiorgio, Second Secretary at the Permanent Mission of Monaco to the United Nations © All rights reserved

The UN resolution was adopted unanimously.

It’s a small victory for Monaco. The result of collaboration between Monaco and Qatar’s Permanent Missions, as co-chairs of the Group of Friends of Sport for Development and Peace, the draft resolution put forward by the two countries was unanimously adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on 12 November.

Entitled “Sport as an enabler of sustainable development”, the resolution posits that sport promotes key aspects such as education, physical and mental health, gender equality and social inclusion. It also mentions the values of peace, tolerance and respect, while stressing the need to tackle corruption in sport.

Alyson Calem-Sangiorgio, Second Secretary of Monaco’s Permanent Mission to the UN, represented the Principality at the session, reminding delegates of sport’s ability to bring people together, the importance of partnerships and the central role of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

As Thomas Bach’s term of office is drawing to a close, a special meeting and luncheon were organised as a tribute to his many years as IOC President. In his speech, Mr Bach stressed the growing impact of artificial intelligence on sport.