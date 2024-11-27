Web Summit 2024: AI innovations, sustainability focus, and emerging startups shine in Lisbon

11 November 2024; A general view of Centre Stage during the opening night of Web Summit 2024 at the MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo by Tyler Miller/Web Summit via Sportsfile

The Web Summit 2024, held from November 11 to 14 in Lisbon, Portugal, reaffirmed its status as a premier global technology conference.

This year’s event attracted a record-breaking 71,528 attendees from 153 countries, including 3,050 exhibiting companies, 1,066 investors, and 953 speakers.

Advertising

Key takeaways from Web Summit 2024

1. Artificial Intelligence at the forefront: AI emerged as the central theme, with a 16% increase in representation compared to previous years. Discussions centered on AI’s transformative potential across various sectors, emphasising its role in business enhancement and operational efficiency.

2. Sustainability and green technology: The conference highlighted the growing importance of sustainable practices and green technology. Startups and established companies showcased innovations aimed at reducing environmental impact and promoting eco-friendly solutions.

3. Data Governance and Privacy: With the rapid advancement of AI, concerns about data governance and privacy were prominent. Experts discussed the need for robust frameworks to ensure ethical data use and protect user privacy in an increasingly digital world.

4. Startup ecosystem growth: The event underscored the vitality of the global startup ecosystem, providing a platform for emerging companies to connect with investors, industry leaders, and potential partners. The PITCH competition, a highlight of the summit, featured 105 startups vying for recognition and investment opportunities.

Promising startups at Web Summit 2024

Several startups stood out for their innovative solutions:

Intuitivo: This Porto-based edutech startup won the PITCH competition. Intuitivo offers an AI-driven platform designed to enhance educational experiences through personalised learning pathways.

Edventures: Focused on revolutionising online education, Edventures aims to empower first-time entrepreneurs through immersive learning experiences using virtual reality.

StarDate: A social networking platform for astronomy enthusiasts, StarDate combines AI-powered matchmaking with astrology to create meaningful and lasting connections.

animalhotels: An app that is Airbnb for animals. Swipe to find a trusted pet sitter. Already 56,000 users in Poland and the UK and the startup plans to go global

remote butler: A service that connect restaurants with a skilled network for remote professional waiters through a user-friendly video call system.

Celebrity speakers at the Summit

The summit featured a lineup of notable speakers who shared their insights on technology and its intersection with various industries:

Pharrell Williams: The acclaimed musician and entrepreneur discussed the role of creativity in technological innovation and the importance of fostering inclusive environments in the tech industry.

Tim Berners-Lee: The inventor of the World Wide Web emphasized the need for ethical considerations in AI development and the importance of maintaining an open and accessible internet.

Cristiano Amon: CEO of Qualcomm, Amon addressed the future of mobile technology and the company’s vision for advancing AI capabilities in consumer devices.

This year again, Web Summit 2024 showcased the dynamic interplay between technological innovation and societal needs. The emphasis on AI, sustainability, and data governance reflects the industry’s direction toward responsible and impactful advancements. The presence of promising startups highlights the continuous evolution of the global tech landscape, with emerging companies poised to drive future growth and transformation.