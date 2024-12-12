AS Monaco and Tourist and Convention Authority renew partnership to promote Monaco

The Visit Monaco logo is now featured on Academy team shirts, 'beaming the Principality out' far beyond the Stade Louis-II © AS Monaco

AS Monaco and the Direction du Tourisme et des Congrès de Monaco (DTCM – Monaco Tourist and Convention Authority) have announced the renewal of their partnership, an important agreement whose aim is to promote the Principality and the Visit Monaco brand through football, around the world.

After appearing on the professional team’s shirts at the start of the season, the Visit Monaco logo can now be seen on the Academy teams’ kit, in particular the Elite, U19 and U17 groups.

The talented youngsters will have the honour of representing Monaco in domestic and European competitions such as the UEFA Youth League and the Premier League International Cup, over the 2024/25 season.

A win-win partnership for Monaco

The renewed partnership will enable AS Monaco to take advantage of the DTCM’s expertise and network to better target international visitors to the Principality. In exchange, AS Monaco will continue to fly the Monegasque flag through its youth teams, and therefore play an active role in promoting the destination.

Joint marketing campaigns will also boost Monaco’s appeal as a tourist destination.

Monaco among best European destinations in 2024

The DTCM, spearheading the Principality’s promotion

Monaco’s Tourist and Convention Authority, a department within the Prince’s Government, works closely with all the Principality’s stakeholders in tourism, the economy and culture to ensure strong visitor numbers all year round.

Through its Convention Bureau, its Leisure Tourism and Sales Promotion division and targeted marketing, the DTCM is delivering strategies that are suited to the needs of different international markets. At the same time, its Corporate Social Responsibility unit is striving to make the destination ever more responsible and sustainable.

Prince Albert II: “AS Monaco is a wonderful ambassador for the Principality”