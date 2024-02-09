Monaco among best European destinations in 2024

Monaco came second in the list of the best places to travel to in Europe, according to travel website European Best Destinations.

The Principality rated behind Marbella in Spain, but remains “an exceptional destination.” As European Best Destinations puts it, this 2 km² country “reflects the perfect marriage of glamour, culture and relaxation.” Gastronomy, shopping, nightlife, sporting and cultural events… Monaco offers an extraordinary number of activities and events for its size.

Excellence is the word on everyone’s lips. At the 2023 summer season review, Guy Antognelli, Director of Monaco’s Tourism and Convention Authority, announced: ” Monaco is a place like nowhere else. Unique because of its size, its history, the consistency of its offering and the excellence that is to be found everywhere.”

“Like Nowhere Else”: promoting Monaco in the USA

The Principality is world-renowned for its hospitality establishments, events and quality of life. With the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters and the F1 Grand Prix, Monaco attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists every year. From the exceptional Hôtel de Paris to the famous Casino de Monte-Carlo, the city-state is a veritable compendium of exceptions.

The Principality also offers an impressive cultural and historical experience for those on a budget.

From an environmental point of view, the country is moving towards sustainable development. With 20% of its land given over to green spaces, European Best Destinations reports that Monaco is “a place where we give nature hope for a carbon-free future.”