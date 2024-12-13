Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene hand out gifts to Monegasques in person
Camille Gottlieb, Princess Stéphanie’s daughter, joined them at the Yacht Club to hand out gifts to senior citizens supported by the Red Cross.
On Thursday morning, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene spent time with young children and beneficiaries of the Monegasque Red Cross, continuing an annual tradition. In the run-up to the festive season, the Prince and Princess visited a number of establishments with links to the charity.
Their rounds began in Fontvieille, at the Rosine Sanmori nursery. After applauding a performance by the smaller children, they presented the little ones with gifts. They then went to the Princess Charlene home on Rue Bellevue for a touching encounter with the young residents.
The morning ended at the Yacht Club reception hall, where they met volunteers and around fifty beneficiaries registered with the Red Cross social section. The Princely Couple, accompanied by Camille Gottlieb, handed over gifts and everyone was treated to an afternoon tea with Christmas carols.