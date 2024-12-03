Prince Albert II celebrates 75 years of UNESCO membership and receives special book

A commemorative book was presented to Prince Albert II on 30 November to mark the 75th anniversary of the Principality being a member of UNESCO.

Co-authored by Jean-Philippe Vinci and Stéphane Lamotte, the 224-page book, based on a wealth of Palace and Government archive material, traces seven decades of the Principality’s steadfast commitment to the global organisation.

Stéphane Lamotte and Jean-Philippe Vinci © Photos Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

A historical and educational project

The book explores the founding stages of the partnership, from the first exchanges in 1949 to contemporary initiatives to promote heritage, education and sustainable development. “From a historical point of view, it was fascinating, not least because of the diversity of the sources. This enabled us to explore a wide range of different archive collections,” said Stéphane Lamotte. “The book also has an educational focus,” added Jean-Philippe Vinci, speaking to Monaco Info. The aim was also to “showcase UNESCO’s work“.

© Photos Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

A number of prominent figures attended the presentation, including Monaco’s Ambassador to UNESCO, Anne-Marie Boisbouvier.

The event was an opportunity to pay tribute to all the contributions that have enriched the ambitious project, a testament to a solid and forward-looking partnership.

© Photos Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

