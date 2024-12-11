Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
In brief

Prince Albert II presents Outward Bound Monaco annual awards

By Sheila McCarron
Published on 11 December 2024
1 minute read
The Outward Bound annual awards ceremony took place at the Yacht Club de Monaco - photo courtesy of Outward Bound Monaco
By Sheila McCarron
- 11 December 2024
1 minute read

15 students from Monaco, who took part in Outward Bound programmes in England and Wales this summer, came together again for the Outward Bound Monaco annual awards ceremony at the Yacht Club de Monaco on Wednesday 4th December.

Prince Albert II is Patron of the Monegasque arm of the Outward Bound Trust – photo courtesy Outward Bound Monaco

Lord Sebastian Coe, family, friends, patrons and members of the non-profit also attended the event. Prince Albert II, as Patron of Outward Bound Monaco, presented the students with their diplomas, praising their courage and resourcefulness when faced with the challenges encountered on an Outward Bound course. The proud recipients, aged 10 to 17 years old, certainly had their limits tested over the summer, but in return experienced a sense of achievement when they overcame those challenges.

Advertising »
Advertising

Out of their comfort zones

The aim of Outward Bound is to help young people believe they can achieve more than they thought possible,” said Sarah O’Connor, President of Outward Bound Monaco. “Outward Bound takes young people out of their comfort zones and on adventures in wild places. It presents young people with challenges which help them to know themselves.”

Sarah O’Connor, President of Outward Bound Monaco – photo courtesy of Outward Bound Monaco

She thanked supporters and helpers who made the awards evening possible, and the Sovereign and Lord Coe for their presence and support.

For more information about Outward Bound Monaco: www.outwardboundmonaco.info
Inscriptions are already being taken for 2025 courses.

Advertising »