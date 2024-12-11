Prince Albert II presents Outward Bound Monaco annual awards

15 students from Monaco, who took part in Outward Bound programmes in England and Wales this summer, came together again for the Outward Bound Monaco annual awards ceremony at the Yacht Club de Monaco on Wednesday 4th December.

Prince Albert II is Patron of the Monegasque arm of the Outward Bound Trust – photo courtesy Outward Bound Monaco

Lord Sebastian Coe, family, friends, patrons and members of the non-profit also attended the event. Prince Albert II, as Patron of Outward Bound Monaco, presented the students with their diplomas, praising their courage and resourcefulness when faced with the challenges encountered on an Outward Bound course. The proud recipients, aged 10 to 17 years old, certainly had their limits tested over the summer, but in return experienced a sense of achievement when they overcame those challenges.

Out of their comfort zones

“The aim of Outward Bound is to help young people believe they can achieve more than they thought possible,” said Sarah O’Connor, President of Outward Bound Monaco. “Outward Bound takes young people out of their comfort zones and on adventures in wild places. It presents young people with challenges which help them to know themselves.”

Sarah O’Connor, President of Outward Bound Monaco – photo courtesy of Outward Bound Monaco

She thanked supporters and helpers who made the awards evening possible, and the Sovereign and Lord Coe for their presence and support.

For more information about Outward Bound Monaco: www.outwardboundmonaco.info.

Inscriptions are already being taken for 2025 courses.

