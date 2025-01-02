Prince Albert II delivers 2025 New Year wishes, along with the Princely Twins

Every year on New Year's Eve, Prince Albert II delivers a New Year's speech to Monegasques and residents of the Principality © Prince's Palace

In a video published by the Prince’s Palace, lasting just under 2’30, Prince Albert II and his family conveyed their best wishes for the New Year.

Accompanied by Princess Charlene and this year also by their children, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, the Sovereign delivered a message of gratitude, responsibility and hope.

Prince Albert II began by stressing the importance of the special opportunity to address Monegasques and residents: “As the year 2024 draws to a close, this is a special moment for me to address you, with all the respect and affection I have for each and every one of you.”

Looking back on the highlights of the past year, he praised the commitment and resilience of the Monegasque community: “The past year has been marked by challenges, but also by numerous successes and an unwavering solidarity that characterises our Monegasque community. As times like this, as we turn one page to write the next, I want to pay tribute to your commitment, your resilience and your spirit of brotherhood.”

Prince Albert II also mentioned the responsibilities that are incumbent upon a prosperous Principality such as Monaco: “In Monaco, we are fortunate to live in a prosperous country, where values of respect, openness and responsibility come together harmoniously. But this privilege comes with a responsibility: to continue building a sustainable and progressive future for generations to come.”

A message of support for the most vulnerable

A little later in his address, the Sovereign had a special thought for those who are going through difficult times: “In this special moment, my thoughts are also with those for whom this year is more difficult, with those who are suffering. To them, I want to send a message of hope and encouragement. Know that you are not alone, and that Monaco is a united family.”

He also restated his commitment to a united and supportive Principality: “The coming year will bring new projects, opportunities to strengthen our environmental commitments, to increase our solidarity towards the most vulnerable, and celebrate our shared identity. Together, with determination and grounded in the values that unite us, we will continue to meet the challenges ahead.”

Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and their children, together wishing a Happy New Year

To conclude his speech, Prince Albert II was joined by Princess Charlene, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. Together, they sent their best wishes out to Monegasques and residents: “In this season of celebration and sharing, our children join us in extending our best wishes to you. May this New Year bring happiness, health and success to you and to all those you hold dear.”

The speech ended in unison and in three languages: French, English and Monegasque: “Bonne année. Happy New Year. Bon Anu Noevu.”

The Princely Family presented their wishes from the Prince’s Palace, with the majestic Christmas tree in the background © Prince’s Palace

