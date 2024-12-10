Princely Twins Jacques and Gabriella celebrate 10th birthday after a very busy year!

It’s a big day for the Princely Family! Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella are celebrating their 10th birthday today.
Jacques and Gabriella twins both played an active role in the life of the Principality this year. On National Day, for example, Hereditary Prince Jacques, proudly dressed in his Prince’s Carabinieri uniform, saluted the band, like his father, Prince Albert II. They also inaugurated the new Mareterra district on 4 December along with their parents.
The Twins were also very busy as the festive season got under way. On 30 November, the two children switched on the Christmas illuminations in the Place du Palais Princier. On Friday 6 December, they opened the Christmas Village on Port Hercule, with their mother Princess Charlene.
Throughout the year, their enthusiasm and enjoyment at taking part in these celebrations has been palpable.