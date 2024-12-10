Princely Twins Jacques and Gabriella celebrate 10th birthday after a very busy year!

It’s a big day for the Princely Family! Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella are celebrating their 10th birthday today.

Jacques and Gabriella twins both played an active role in the life of the Principality this year. On National Day, for example, Hereditary Prince Jacques, proudly dressed in his Prince’s Carabinieri uniform, saluted the band, like his father, Prince Albert II. They also inaugurated the new Mareterra district on 4 December along with their parents.

Advertising

The Twins were also very busy as the festive season got under way. On 30 November, the two children switched on the Christmas illuminations in the Place du Palais Princier. On Friday 6 December, they opened the Christmas Village on Port Hercule, with their mother Princess Charlene.

Throughout the year, their enthusiasm and enjoyment at taking part in these celebrations has been palpable.

And the festivities continue on December 10 as the Prince and Princess blow out 10 candles! Here are some highlights from their first 10 years.

The Princely Family inaugurated the Christmas on Monaco harbour – 6 December 2024 © Eric Mathon – Prince’s Palace

Christmas Village, 6 December 2024

National Day, November 19, 2024 © Eric Mathon/Frédéric Nebinger/Michaël Alesi/Axel Bastello/Prince’s Palace

On 2 December 2024, the Prince’s Palace shared a family portrait of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene with the twins © Eric Mathon – Prince’s Palace

Monaco’s Princely Family issue charming traditional Christmas photo

On 30 November, they switched on the Christmas illuminations on the Place du Palais Princier © Eric Mathon, Prince’s Palace

Inauguration of the Mareterra district, December 4, 2024 © Communications Department / Manuel Vitali

Princess Gabriella, the elder twin, inherited the title of Countess of Carladès – 2 July 2020 © Eric Mathon – Prince’s Palace

Hereditary Prince Jacques is Marquis des Baux – © Eric Mathon, Frédéric Nebinger, Michael Alesi, Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

The Princely Family visiting the “Miniatur Wunderland” museum in Hamburg, 26 April 2024 © Eric Mathon – Prince’s Palace

Prince Albert II, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella attending St John’s Day celebrations on 24 June 2024 © Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Back to school for Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, 5 September 2022 © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Prince Albert II and his Family, 24 December 2022 © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

10 December 2022 © Prince’s Palace

5 December 2016 © Prince’s Palace

5 December 2016 © Prince’s Palace

7 January 2015 © E. Mathon and M. Dagnino – Prince’s Palace

23 December 2014 © Prince’s Palace

Prince Albert II inaugurates first Monaco Nobel Day