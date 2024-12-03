Monaco’s Princely Family issue charming traditional Christmas photo

Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and their twins Jacques and Gabriella posed at the foot of the Christmas tree, each in warm shades of beige and brown. On Monday 2 December, the Prince’s Palace released its annual family photo for the festive season.

The smiling Princely family posed in front of a magnificent stone fireplace and a simply and elegantly decorated Christmas tree. After turning on the Christmas lights to launch the festivities in the Principality this weekend, the Prince and Princess and their children have published the sweet family portrait as a Christmas card.

This year, the Princely family went for more ‘cozy’ outfits, each in trousers and a fetching textured knitted jumper.

On social media, the Prince’s Palace wrote:“The Prince’s Palace is pleased to share with you the photo from the Prince’s Family’s greetings card.”

The photo was taken ahead of the birthday celebrations for the twins, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, who will be turning 10 on 10 December.

© Eric Mathon – Prince’s Palace

Princely Family’s Christmas photo revealed