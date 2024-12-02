Monaco's Best
Princely twins Jacques and Gabriella bring Christmas magic to Place du Casino

Published on 2 December 2024
1 minute read
ILLUMINATION PLACE CASINO 2024-5
@Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer
On Saturday 30 November 2024, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella had the honour of kicking off the end-of-year festivities. 

Accompanied by their parents, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, the 9-year-old twins turned on the illuminations, first on the Place du Palais Princier, then in the Place du Casino. These two moments officially mark the start of the end-of-year celebrations.

prince albert ii princess charlene twins
The Princely Family on the Place du Palais and Mayor Georges Marsan © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

The celebrations then continued on the Place du Casino, where they were joined by Didier Guillaume, Minister of State, and Stéphane Valeri, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer.

After pressing the button a second time, the twins were able to admire the magical illuminations on the Place du Casino, with a monumental 18-metre-high Christmas tree and decorations representing magical Christmas moments.

ILLUMINATION PLACE CASINO MC 2024
© Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer
ILLUMINATION PLACE CASINO MC 2024
© Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

ILLUMINATION PLACE DU CASINO MC 2024-13
© Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

ILLUMINATION PLACE CASINO MC 2024
The light shows were set to music, and were much admired © Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer
ILLUMINATION PLACE CASINO MC 2024-24
© Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

The unmissable Christmas Ball will transport guests to the magic of Paris 

ILLUMINATION PLACE CASINO MC 2024-22
© Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

