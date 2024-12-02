Princely twins Jacques and Gabriella bring Christmas magic to Place du Casino

On Saturday 30 November 2024, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella had the honour of kicking off the end-of-year festivities.

Accompanied by their parents, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, the 9-year-old twins turned on the illuminations, first on the Place du Palais Princier, then in the Place du Casino. These two moments officially mark the start of the end-of-year celebrations.

The Princely Family on the Place du Palais and Mayor Georges Marsan © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

The celebrations then continued on the Place du Casino, where they were joined by Didier Guillaume, Minister of State, and Stéphane Valeri, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer.

After pressing the button a second time, the twins were able to admire the magical illuminations on the Place du Casino, with a monumental 18-metre-high Christmas tree and decorations representing magical Christmas moments.

© Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

© Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

© Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer



The light shows were set to music, and were much admired © Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

© Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

© Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer



