The magic of Christmas is coming to the Principality – find out what’s on

As the Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) gets the Christmas festivities under way, the Town Hall is also set to fill the Principality with wonder.

We’re under starter’s orders… on 30 November at 6.30 pm, the Place du Casino will be transformed into a veritable paradise for everyone who loves Christmas. From now until 5 January, all of the SBM premises will be decked out in lights and buzzing with activities to create a truly magical experience.

Advertising

SBM will celebrate “magical Christmas moments”

The 18-metre Christmas tree and giant snow globes will be back this year, along with decorations on the theme of “magical Christmas moments” such as the Advent calendar, decorating the tree, the festive meal, Christmas eve, and discovering the presents. The scenes will be displayed and set to music in each of the five globes.

© Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

Among the planned activities, the public will be able to listen to choirs on 21, 22, 24 and 25 December from 1pm to 4.30 pm, and see a spectacular mapping show on the Casino’s façade. Monte-Carlo’s Father Christmas will be on hand from 21 to 25 December from 1pm to 4.30 pm on the Place du Casino.

And to bring in the New Year, DJ sets by Luca Onere and Jo Paciello will have the Place bouncing on 31 December from 10.30 pm to 1.30 am.

©Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

The resort’s establishments are all getting into the festive spirit

Michelin-starred chefs such as Dominique Lory, Yannick Alléno, Alain Ducasse and Marcel Ravin will be putting on special menus for Christmas and New Year’s Eve and Christmas dinners. The “Mon Chalet Douillet” (My Cosy Chalet) log, created by pastry chef Maxime Reriouedj, with chestnuts, coconut and Menton lemons, will be available in all SBM restaurants and to take away.

Sweet tooths will also be able to discover the “Le Noël de nos Chefs” (Our Chefs’ Christmas) pop-up, featuring exclusive sweet creations such as Alain Ducasse’s panettone and Marcel Ravin’s ‘Rochers’.

My Cosy Chalet © Stéphane Danna Communication Department

The unmissable Christmas Village is coming soon

In addition to the festivities that the Monte-Carlo SBM is organising, the town itself will be creating its traditional Christmas Village, this year on the theme of “Gingerbread and delicacies.”

The Christmas Village © Monaco Town Council / Ed Wright Images

The market will run from 6 December to 5 January, on the Quai Albert Ier. Visitors can stroll around the 21 food stalls and 24 vendors’ chalets, and enjoy the star attractions including the Ferris wheel, the Christmas tree merry-go-round, the carousel, the sled toboggan , Santa’s sleigh and the Christmas merry-go-round for toddlers. New this year, the Christmas Village will include a fun Christmas trail.

For adventure lovers, the Sports Village will run from 20 December 2024 until 5 January 2025, on the Darse Sud on the Port of Monaco. There’ll be a zip line, a Ninja course, a treetop adventure and climbing walls!

The unmissable Christmas Ball will transport guests to the magic of Paris