The unmissable Christmas Ball will transport guests to the magic of Paris

The 2023 edition raised €150,000 for the Princess Charlene Foundation.

On 7 December 2024, the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo will look totally diffferent to what we’re used to. It will take on the guise of a Wonderland, with a bespoke decor for the traditional Christmas Ball, which this year has a Parisian theme.

The 19th edition, organised by Sandrine Knoell of 5 Stars Events, will provide plenty of entertainment, with world-renowned musicians and artists, not forgetting the delicious meal prepared by the Principality’s top chefs.

As every year since its creation in 2016, it will support the Princess Charlene Foundation and its international efforts, with a special Sotheby’s auction. The proceeds raised will go directly towards drowning prevention and the education of children through sport.

A night of benevolence and community that the guests will find hard to forget!

