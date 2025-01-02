January 2025! What to do in Monaco?

As the New Year begins, we take a look at the events you would hate to miss in the Principality in early 2025.

Last few days of Christmas magic

There’s still time to visit Monaco’s Christmas Market. Open until 5 January on Port Hercule, a festive and tasty world awaits, with something for all ages. There’s a wide choice of chalets offering refreshments as well as lots of activities for the children. Until 5 January, just a stone’s throw from the Casino, a tasty break can be yours thanks to the “Chalets de Noël” (Christmas chalets). It’s also a chance to pick up any presents that might have been… delayed. Sadly the Place du Casino illuminations were turned off on January 1st.

Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer celebrates the magic of Christmas © Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

Also, you can still follow the traditional Nativity Scene Trail until January 6 in the Rocher district. The nativity scenes are on display on State property on the Rocher along the entire route every year since 2014, at the behest of Prince Albert II.

Sports village

On your way to Port Hercule to visit the Christmas village, be sure to stop off at the “Sports Village”. There is a host of fun and sporting activities on offer, including a treetop adventure course, a climbing structure, obstacle courses and a big zip line!

The sports village is open until 5 January © Monaco Town Council

Sports: European and motorsport events

Adi Hütter’s men will play at home to England’s Aston Villa in the Champion’s League on 21 January to seal their qualification, followed by a potentially tricky league match against Stade Rennais 4 days later. On the basketball side, two Euroleague clashes are scheduled at Gaston-Médecin, with Barcelona on January 9 and Real Madrid on the 31st to round off the month. In the Betclic Elite championship, Monaco hosts Chalon-sur-Saône on 5 January and Nancy on 18 January. If the cold doesn’t bother you, you can line the route of the 93rd WRC Monte-Carlo rally for an unforgettable evening with a supercharged atmosphere. If you want to see the cars but would rather stay in the Principality, the official start is scheduled for Thursday 23 January, from the Place du Casino.

The 47th Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival

No January in Monaco would be complete without the International Circus Festival! Artists from all over the world will be performing their unique numbers for you, from 17 to 26 January. The line-up for the 47th edition promises to be exceptional, with many records set to be broken.

Saint Devota celebrations 27 January

Saint Devota is the patron saint of Monaco. Legend has it that the body of Devota, a young Christian martyred in Corsica in the 4th century, was put in a boat to be buried in a Christian site. Her boat miraculously arrived in Monaco, where she became the town’s patron saint.

The solemn ceremony will take place on Quai Albert I on 26 January, where you can be warmed by the heat of the pyre while listening to Corsican songs, and on 27 January there will be the traditional mass at the Cathedral, followed by the procession. To mark the occasion, the Principality’s schools will be closed on Monday 27 January!

Every year, a boat is set alight during the Saint Devota festivities © Communication Department

Culture corner

There are plenty of exhibitions to visit in the Principality over the month of January! At the Institut Audiovisuel de Monaco, the exhibition “La Jeunesse de Télé Monte-Carlo 1954-1974,” about the early days of the Principality’s TV station, runs until 31 January.

The exhibition at the Ministry of State, entitled “Monaco Libéré!” which commemorates the 80th anniversary of Monaco’s liberation after successive Italian and German occupations, ends on the same date. There are only a few days left to enjoy an interactive and immersive experience at the Oceanographic Museum with the “Polar Mission” exhibition, which closes on 5 January.

However, you have plenty of time to discover the brand new exhibition at the Musée d’Anthropologie Préhistorique, “L’Effet Papillon” (the Butterfly Effect), with its two rooms devoted entirely to the theme of the animal kingdom and biodiversity. The Théâtre des Muses has a packed programme for January! Several operas will also be performed at the Opéra Garnier , and the Monaco Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing on several occasions at the Auditorium Rainier III.