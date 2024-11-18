Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival back in January 2025 for 47th edition

The best circus acts from around the world will perform at the Fontvieille marquee.

Tickets are now available for the ‘Festival International du Cirque de Monte-Carlo 2025’.

Big Parade, Open Air Show… The bar was certainly set very high for the previous edition of the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival, which was the event’s 50th anniversary, but the Principality is also going all out for the 47th edition, scheduled to run from 17 to 26 January 2025.

The many spectators expected to attend will be treated to an incredible programme that is set to break records. In addition to one of the world’s greatest animal display acts, there will also be a previously unseen act by China’s famous bicycle acrobats, unforgettable performances by one of Chile’s most renowned clowns, a show combining acrobatics and elegance featuring the Akhal-Teké horses from Turkmenistan, and a quadruple somersault under the big top’s dome by Mexican trapeze artists.

Some twenty spectacular acts will be featured at the 47th Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival. And to add an extra dimension, young talent from the New Generation competition will have the chance to rub shoulders with more experienced artists at the circus event.

Reservations

On site: the ticket office is open at the Espace Fontvieille, Monday to Friday from 10am to 1pm and from 2pm to 6pm.

By phone : +377.92.05.23.45

Online : www.montecarlofestival.mc and www.francebillet.com