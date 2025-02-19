Charles Leclerc releases two new songs inspired by F1 victories

Charles Leclerc started playing the piano seriously during lockdown in 2020. © YouTube screenshot - Charles Leclerc 24 Hours In Monaco (Day In The Life)

They’re bound to be a big hit on the streaming services!

Charles Leclerc is not just a Formula 1 driver; he is also passionate about music. And he has just released two new piano tracks.

Entitled “MC24″ in reference to his triumphant win at the Monaco Grand Prix and “SIN24” for his victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, they are a tribute to the highlights of Charles Leclerc’s 2024 F1 season.

Back in February 2024, he teamed up with French pianist Sofiane Pamart to produce the ‘Dreamers’ EP, including tracks named ‘Focus’, ‘Heartbeat’, ‘Limitless’ and ‘The Dream Continues’.

The Monegasque pilot now has nine pieces, all of which are available on major platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

