CSM and INSERM sign memorandum of understanding on clinical research

The agreement was signed on Friday 7 February 2025 at the Ministry of State in Monaco.

The Centre Scientifique de Monaco (CSM – Monaco Scientific Centre) and the Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (INSERM – National Health and Medical Research Institute) made their collaboration official through the signature a strategic memorandum of understanding. Christophe Robino, Minister for Health and Social Affairs, Lionel Beffre, Interior Minister, Patrick Rampal, CSM President and Didier Samuel, INSERM CEO, were in attendance.

The agreement focuses on clinical research through a project with an international dimension: the M-CRIN (Monaco Clinical Research Infrastructure Network). Created when the signing took place and hosted by the CSM, it brings together researchers and doctors from the Principality who wish to expand in collaboration with the F-CRIN (French Clinical Research Infrastructure Network).

Christophe Robino pointed out that “numerous studies have been carried out in Monaco’s healthcare facilities, but there were still issues around promotion and validation of protocols. This collaboration between the CSM and INSERM will facilitate this through M-CRIN.”

Working together to drive scientific progress

In terms of priorities, engaging Monegasque medical staff in a collective scientific approach and enabling them to take part in international clinical research will be at the forefront.

To ensure that the collaboration runs smoothly, a monitoring committee with members from the three entities will meet each year to assess progress and set new guidelines.

The partnership offers a twofold opportunity: it will help Monaco to strengthen its role in clinical research and scientific innovation, drawing on the acknowledged resources and expertise of a research infrastructure and, in turn, it will enable F-CRIN to add new centres and new staff to its certified networks.