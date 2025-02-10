Prince Albert II strengthens diplomatic relations with Italy
Prince Albert II granted an audience to Antonio Tajani, the Italian Republic’s Vice-President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at the Prince’s Palace on 7 February.
Antonio Tajani and Prince Albert II discussed bilateral relations, cultural ties between the two countries and the Principality’s participation as an observer on the Franco-Italian Border Cooperation Committee.
Antonio Tajani was accompanied by a number of high-ranking Italian representatives, including: Riccardo Guariglia, Ambassador and Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Alberto Cirio, President of the Piedmont Region and Manuela Ruosi, Italian Ambassador to Monaco.
A warm handshake between Prince Albert II and Antonio Tajani reflected the ongoing dialogue aimed at strengthening cooperation between Monaco and Italy.
The meeting took place ahead of the Franco-Italian Border Cooperation Commission, which met that afternoon in Nice under the joint chairmanship of the French and Italian Foreign Ministers, Jean-Noël Barrot and Antonio Tajani.
After his audience with Prince Albert II, Antonio Tajani continued his diplomatic commitments, meeting the Acting Minister of State, Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, over lunch at the Yacht Club de Monaco.