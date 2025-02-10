Monaco's Best
Prince Albert II strengthens diplomatic relations with Italy

By Estelle Imbert
Published on 10 February 2025
1 minute read
Antonio Tajani et le Prince
© Michael Alesi / Prince's Palace
Prince Albert II granted an audience to Antonio Tajani, the Italian Republic’s Vice-President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at the Prince’s Palace on 7 February. 

Antonio Tajani and Prince Albert II discussed bilateral relations, cultural ties between the two countries and the Principality’s participation as an observer on the Franco-Italian Border Cooperation Committee.

Le Prince Albert II relations franco-italienne
© Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Antonio Tajani was accompanied by a number of high-ranking Italian representatives, including: Riccardo Guariglia, Ambassador and Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Alberto Cirio, President of the Piedmont Region and Manuela Ruosi, Italian Ambassador to Monaco.

Antonio Tajani et le Prince Albert II
© Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

A warm handshake between Prince Albert II and Antonio Tajani reflected the ongoing dialogue aimed at strengthening cooperation between Monaco and Italy.

Reunion franco-italienne avec le Prince Albert II
© Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

The meeting took place ahead of the Franco-Italian Border Cooperation Commission, which met that afternoon in Nice under the joint chairmanship of the French and Italian Foreign Ministers, Jean-Noël Barrot and Antonio Tajani.

Antonio Tajani et Isabelle Berro-Amadeï_
© Communication department / Stéphane Danna 

After his audience with Prince Albert II, Antonio Tajani continued his diplomatic commitments, meeting the Acting Minister of State, Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, over lunch at the Yacht Club de Monaco.

Antonio Tajani et Isabelle Berro-Amadeï
© Communication department / Stéphane Danna 

