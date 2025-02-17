Sir Jim Ratcliffe awarded Sheldon medal by Oxford University

The Sheldon Medal, which has been individually crafted and bears Sir Jim’s portrait, was presented to him by Professor Irene Tracey, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford © Oxford University

The University of Oxford recognised the billionaire Monegasque resident for the support his company Ineos has provided to scientific research.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe received the Sheldon Medal earlier this month following the company’s £100m donation in 2021 – a “transformational gift” according to the University’s Vice-Chancellor – to the university’s research into antimicrobial resistance (AMR), enabling the creation of the Ineos Oxford Institute for antimicrobial research (IOI). He is the eleventh recipient of the Sheldon Medal, which was first awarded in 2002. Ineos co-owners John Reece and Andy Currie were also honoured at the ceremony.

Sir Jim said he was “truly honoured” to receive the medal, which is the university’s highest philanthropic distinction. “It is a privilege to partner with such a world-class university, whose history is entwined with that of antibiotics, to tackle such a key global challenge,” he added, noting already “promising progress in the field.”

One of the world’s most urgent public health problems

“AMR occurs when micro-organisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change in ways that render the medications used to cure the infections they cause ineffective. When the microorganisms become resistant to most antimicrobials they are often referred to as superbugs,” according to the World Health Organisation. In other words, AMR happens when germs develop the ability to defeat the drugs that are designed to kill them. It can affect people at any stage of life, as well as the healthcare, veterinary and agriculture industries. As such, it is one of the world’s most urgent public health problems.

Oxford University states that “AMR poses an enormous threat to global health, food security and economic development. It is predicted to cause more than 10 million deaths a year and cumulatively cost the world economy upwards of £81 trillion ($100tn) by 2050.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, alchemist and adventurer

The IOI is developing new drugs and training the next generation of researchers to advance the science.It is also working with governments, financial institutions and health organisations around the world to encourage policy change and increase investment in antimicrobial research.