AS Monaco Athlétisme shines at 2025 French Indoor Masters

Eight medals and four national titles: an exceptional weekend for the Monegasque delegation in Miramas.

AS Monaco Athlétisme made quite the impression at the weekend’s French Indoor Masters Championships in Miramas. The Monegasque delegation of ten athletes brought home eight medals, including four national titles.

Mikhailova and Baldini, Monegasque stars

Two athletes in particular stood out among the remarkable performances. Elizaveta Mikhailova, in the M40 category, won gold in the long jump with an impressive leap of 5m07, as well as taking third place in the 60m (8”20) to round off the weekend’s work.

Tristan Baldini dominated the M35 400m, winning in 51″54. The following day, he added a silver medal in the 200m (22”73) and another gold in the 4×1 lap relay, where ASM once again reigned supreme.

An unshakeable Kais Adli

In the M45 category, it was the evergreen Kais Adli, aged 45, who won the 3,000m title in 9’08”85, once again showing great form.

Ruling the relays

Three’s a charm: the men’s 4×1 lap relay team, made up of Tristan Baldini, Sébastien Rousset, Brice Tessier and Teddy Vallee, dominated the competition, with the Monegasque delegation winning for the third year running. A source of pride for a team that is in great shape.

Even more medals

In the Men’s M40 Pentathlon, Brice Etes took silver with 2716 points, proving his versatility and consistency. And Mauwa Kingombe added a silver medal to the ASM’s tally, taking second place in the M50 400m with a time of 79”48.

