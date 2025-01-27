International Women’s Sports Day: Monegasque athletes that make Monaco shine internationally

These women, and many others, are the pride of Monegasque sport © All rights reserved

24 January was International Women’s Sports Day, an initiative launched in 2014 by French institutions to showcase female athletes, their careers, their successes, but also the challenges concerning gender equality in sport. While significant progress has been made, gender equality is an ongoing battle. The special day certainly has meaning in Monaco, as women’s sport is a vibrant and influential reality in the Principality.

With close historical ties to sport, the Principality continues to shine internationally thanks to its state-of-the-art infrastructure, its love of major competitions and, of course, its sportswomen, who are a credit to Monaco because of their talent and determination. These women are sometimes overshadowed by their male counterparts, but their exceptional achievements deserve a spotlight!

24 January is just one of many occasions to celebrate these Monegasque athletes, but it is also a reminder that while progress has been made in recognising women’s sport, much remains to be done to bring about genuine equality in the sporting world. Through their performances and their commitment, these women show that sport in Monaco knows no boundaries, and above all, knows no gender.

Xiaoxin Yang – a table tennis icon

Xiaoxin Yang represented the Principality at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games © Stéphan Maggi/ Monegasque Olympic Committee

At the age of 37, Xiaoxin Yang is not only a key figure in table tennis, she is also the embodiment of perseverance and excellence. Of Chinese origin and now a naturalised Monegasque, she made history by becoming the first Monegasque athlete to qualify for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Despite the disappointment of her last Games in Paris, where she was knocked out in her first match, she has had a glittering career. She has won several medals at the Games of the Small States of Europe and at the Mediterranean Games, confirming her status as one of the discipline’s leading competitors.

Lisa Pou: a talented open water swimmer

Lisa Pou pictured with her father Michel Pou © All rights reserved

Lisa Pou was the first Monegasque athlete to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. At the age of 25, the Monegasque swimmer, daughter of the famous French swimmer Michel Pou, earned her ticket after a remarkable performance at the World Swimming Championships that year, finishing 9th in the 10km open water race in Doha.

Although she had a disappointing Games in Paris, as she had aimed for better than 18th place in the 10km marathon swim, her determination and talent make her an athlete to keep a close eye on in upcoming events.

Lisa Pou’s results have earned her the title of Female Sportsperson of the Year at the AS Monaco Omnisports Awards on three occasions.

Charlotte Afriat: The rising sprint star

Charlotte Afriat – Photo all rights reserved

At just 18, Charlotte Afriat was already a big name in Monegasque athletics. A sprint specialist, she took her first steps on the international stage at the World Athletics Championships in Doha in 2019.

Recovering from appendix surgery, Charlotte returned to the 2024 World Indoor Championships in Glasgow more determined than ever, but failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics. However, she took part in the Tokyo Olympics and clocked a very good time of 12.35 over 100m, close to her personal best (12.27). Now 22, Charlotte is a young athlete who, although she is still developing, already has considerable potential.

Lisa Caussin-Battaglia: the motorboating pioneer

Lisa Caussin-Battaglia competes in the new Electric Boat World Championship © Team Blue Rising

Lisa Caussin-Battaglia stands out for being bold and talented in the predominantly male-dominated world of power boating, As the first Monegasque female racer to take part in the E1 series electric boat world championship, she made an impression through her performance in 2023, despite technical issues with her equipment.

Having won many points and finishing runner-up in the women’s world championship, she has become an emblematic figure in Monaco’s nautical motorsport scene. Her constant battle against technical difficulties has only strengthened her determination. Lisa Caussin-Battaglia embodies the modernity of Monegasque sport, combining high performance, technology and innovation.

Marie-Charlotte Gastaud: overcoming hurdles

Prince Albert II with athletes Quentin Succo, Remy Axel and Marie-Charlotte Gastaud © Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

A 400 metre hurdles specialist, Marie-Charlotte Gastaud’s rise has been meteoric. Since 2017, she has taken part in the World Championships, the European Championships, the Mediterranean Games and the Games of the Small States of Europe.

At the age of 24, after years of experience in international competitions, she qualified for her first Olympic Games in Paris in 2024, and was happy to achieve a new personal best in the 100m (12.41), finishing 6th in her heat.

Marie-Charlotte is a real contender for the top rankings in her discipline. Her career is a testament to the dedication and discipline required in top-level athletics, and the whole Principality is waiting to see how far she can go.

And of course, Princess Charlene: Sports and charity ambassador

Princess Charlene taking part in lifesaving activities organised by the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation at the Louis II Stadium swimming pool © Eric Mathon/Prince’s Palace

Of course, we can’t talk about sport in Monaco without mentioning Princess Charlene. A former champion and Olympic swimmer, she made history by representing South Africa at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, where she met Prince Albert II.

Prior to that, the Princess won three gold medals and a silver medal at the 1999 Pan-African Games in Johannesburg, then represented South Africa at the Commonwealth Games, winning a silver medal in the 4 x 100m medley relay.

Today, Princess Charlene uses her experience and drive to help others through her charity, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, whose aim is to prevent drowning. The Princess is also actively involved in promoting women’s sport, a battle she wages with the same determination she showed in the pool. Her commitment to social and sporting causes has made her a key figure, not only in Monaco, but on the world stage.

