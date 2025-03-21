AS Monaco, second in world for stability

The ranking reflects the policy of stability and longevity implemented by management at the Principality's club © AS Monaco

The Football Observatory (CIES) has published a ranking that measures squad stability around the world. The Monegasque club is in second place, just behind Chelsea. An excellent result for a centenary season.

In its weekly newsletter published on Wednesday 19 March, the CIES (Centre International d’Étude du Sport – International Sports Studies Centre) unveiled an innovative ranking of ‘planned-for-the-future squads’ at professional clubs. The study covers 37 leagues around the world and measures the percentage of ‘minutes secured’ – the share of league minutes played this season by players who are under contract until at least 2026.

Advertising

AS Monaco fared brilliantly in the analysis, with an impressive score of 91.3% of “minutes secured”, putting them in second place worldwide. Only Chelsea did better with 91.8%, while Dutch club Alkmaar rounded out the top three with 89.7%.

AS Monaco celebrates centenary: 100 years of history, passion and success

Well ahead of the other French clubs

The fine performance puts the Principality club well ahead of its French rivals. Paris Saint-Germain is in 5th place, while the other Ligue 1 teams are much further down the pecking order: Reims (60th), Nice (77th), Strasbourg (83rd) and Marseille (93rd).

A loyalty strategy that is paying off

The result is a perfect illustration of the long-term vision put in place by Chairman Dmitry Rybolovlev and his management team. This is evidenced by recent contract extensions for several key players: Takumi Minamino, Maghnes Akliouche, Aleksandr Golovin, Soungoutou Magassa, Vanderson and Eliesse Ben Seghir have all renewed their contracts.

© AS Monaco

Similarly, AS Monaco has signed long-term contracts for its new recruits, including Lamine Camara, Christian Mawissa, Thilo Kehrer and Wilfried Singo. This squad stability is a major asset for AS Monaco in its quest for sustained results at the highest level.

© AS Monaco

AS Monaco confirm Mika Biereth signing from Sturm Graz