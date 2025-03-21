AS Monaco, second in world for stability
The Football Observatory (CIES) has published a ranking that measures squad stability around the world. The Monegasque club is in second place, just behind Chelsea. An excellent result for a centenary season.
In its weekly newsletter published on Wednesday 19 March, the CIES (Centre International d’Étude du Sport – International Sports Studies Centre) unveiled an innovative ranking of ‘planned-for-the-future squads’ at professional clubs. The study covers 37 leagues around the world and measures the percentage of ‘minutes secured’ – the share of league minutes played this season by players who are under contract until at least 2026.
Planned-for-the-future squads table as per % of minutes by players with contracts beyond 2⃣0⃣2⃣6⃣— CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football) March 19, 2025
🥇 #ChelseaFC 🏴 91.8%
🥈 #ASMonaco 🇲🇨 91.3%
🥉 #AZAlkmaar 🇳🇱 89.2%#RealSociedad 🇪🇸 #PSG 🇫🇷 #ManUtd 🏴 #FKZenit 🇷🇺 #CoventryCity 🏴 #Arsenal 🏴 #USLecce 🇮🇹
Data for all clubs in… pic.twitter.com/OYIn5pmyM5
AS Monaco fared brilliantly in the analysis, with an impressive score of 91.3% of “minutes secured”, putting them in second place worldwide. Only Chelsea did better with 91.8%, while Dutch club Alkmaar rounded out the top three with 89.7%.
Well ahead of the other French clubs
The fine performance puts the Principality club well ahead of its French rivals. Paris Saint-Germain is in 5th place, while the other Ligue 1 teams are much further down the pecking order: Reims (60th), Nice (77th), Strasbourg (83rd) and Marseille (93rd).
A loyalty strategy that is paying off
The result is a perfect illustration of the long-term vision put in place by Chairman Dmitry Rybolovlev and his management team. This is evidenced by recent contract extensions for several key players: Takumi Minamino, Maghnes Akliouche, Aleksandr Golovin, Soungoutou Magassa, Vanderson and Eliesse Ben Seghir have all renewed their contracts.
Similarly, AS Monaco has signed long-term contracts for its new recruits, including Lamine Camara, Christian Mawissa, Thilo Kehrer and Wilfried Singo. This squad stability is a major asset for AS Monaco in its quest for sustained results at the highest level.