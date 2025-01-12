AS Monaco confirm Mika Biereth signing from Sturm Graz

AS Monaco have confirmed the signing of talented striker Mika Biereth to bolster their offensive ranks.

Joining on a five-year deal from Austrian outfit Sturm Graz, the gifted 21-year-old, who’s impressively scored 14 goals in 25 matches this campaign after finding the back of the net 23 times last season as Sturm Graz claimed the league and cup double, arrives ready to impact from the off.

Advertising

Having come through Arsenal’s youth setup and spent time at Fulham, plus had loan spells at RKC Waalwijk and Motherwell, the well-travelled Biereth should have little worry adapting to life in Monaco.

© AS Monaco

Eager to hit the ground running, it’ll certainly be interesting to see how the London-born Danish youth international fares. But given his experience of many different leagues, familiarity with adjusting to new environments and undoubted quality, all the signs are positive he’ll settle smoothly in the Principality.

Standing a towering 187 cm and a real handful for defenders due to his athleticism, physicality and technical skills, he appears destined to be a huge asset for Adi Hutter’s ASM.

Excited for the next chapter in his footballing journey and ready to keep along his upward trajectory, watch for the multifaceted forward to be a real force to be reckoned with in his pursuit to take Ligue 1 by storm.